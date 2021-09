Alonso went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over Washington. The first baseman extended his modest hitting streak to five games, and he's notched four doubles and a triple while going 8-for-20 (.400) in that span. Alonso also came around to score twice Sunday, the first time he's scored multiple runs in a game since Aug. 13. He's slashing .266/.344/.507 with 29 home runs, 79 RBI, 68 runs scored and three stolen bases through 529 plate appearances.

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO