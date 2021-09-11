CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Perseverance rover bags second Mars rock sample

 7 days ago

New York — NASA's Perseverance rover has successfully taken a second sample of Martian rock and carried out initial analysis of the haul, the US space agency said on Friday. The samples are "likely volcanic with hints of salts that may hold bubbles of ancient water," NASA tweeted on behalf of the six-wheeled rover.

