Bednarek closes out season with Diamond League championship in 200-meter dash
Sep. 10—Kenny Bednarek closed out the Diamond League season with a victory — and a little vengeance — on Thursday. The Rice Lake alumnus won the 200-meter dash at the final meet on the circuit this year, holding off Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse by to win the Diamond League championship. Bednarek clocked in at 19.70 seconds, beating De Grasse — the man he finished second to at the Tokyo Olympics — by 0.02 seconds.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
