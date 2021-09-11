CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG defends abortion law

By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Arizona Capitol Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona is free to tell women they can’t have an abortion if the reason is because of genetic fetal defect, even if it is prior to viability, the state’s top prosecutor is arguing in court. In a new court filing, Attorney General Mark Brnovich acknowledges that SB1457, approved earlier this...

azcapitoltimes.com

