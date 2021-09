Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against rookie right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers. Kelly is out of the lineup for the second time in three games after he went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to Texas. Daulton Varsho is covering catching duties for Arizona. Henry Ramos is entering the lineup to make his MLB debut as the starting right fielder and No. 5 batter.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO