Viral TikTok Shows Some Wild Recipes Using A Custom Pasta Machine

There's a new cooking argument on TikTok sparked by a post from Barbara Costello, affectionately known as Grandma Babs. The roughly 1.2 million TikTokers that follow @BrunchWithBabs adore all that she does, from straight-forward tips like in her post on how to slice cherry tomatoes (FYI: it's pole to pole) to watching her do the "Fancy Like" dance in a post where she shares a copycat recipe for Applebee's Bourbon Street Steak (via TikTok). One of her most recent posts about making pasta has unexpectedly split her devoted followers into two camps: Before-salters and after-salters.

