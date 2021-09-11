CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Viral TikTok Shows Some Wild Recipes Using A Custom Pasta Machine

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy sincerest apologies to pastatok ? ##food ##pasta ##GoodSoup. Safiya Nygaard shows us all what a little bit of mad cap ingenuity and being left to our own devices with a custom pasta machine can do. In a recent viral TikTok clip, Nygaard goes absolutely ham with her pasta making machine, using liquids like strawberry milk, root beer and matcha to create ungodly pasta dishes like strawberries 'n cream and root beer float pasta.

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Massive Change A Viral TikTok Caused At This Japanese Restaurant

Never underestimate the power of the internet. A Denver-based Japanese eatery called Domo was in for a surprise after a clip featuring the restaurant achieved viral status on TikTok, The Denver Channel reports. The video, which was less than a minute long, offered glimpses into what eating at Domo looks like. Viewers were so impressed that they started visiting the restaurant in large numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
One Green Planet

Vegan Cloud Bread is Going Viral on TikTok

If you’re on TikTok, this recipe has probably already caught your attention. Cloud bread is a viral food trend on TikTok that is fun to make, and even more fun to eat!. While it’s usually made from egg whites, the vegan community on the app was quick to create a plant-based version that doesn’t require any eggs or dairy by-products. This super fluffy and colorful bread is very simple to make and the ingredients are minimal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
spoonuniversity.com

Show Off Your Love for Pasta with Panera's New Macaroni Necklace

It's the Fall collab you didn't know you needed. is teaming up with Delicacies Jewelry and releasing the limited-edition Panera Mac Necklace to celebrate the drop of fall's OTHER hottest collaboration: the Mac and Cheese Sandwich. The Mac and Cheese Sandwich marks the first time Panera has combined the two...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safiya Nygaard
One Green Planet

10 of the Crispiest Tofu Recipes on TikTok

If you’re skeptical about trying tofu, or simply don’t like the texture, then these easy, crispy, TikTok recipes are guaranteed to win you over, and become your new obsession! These recipes will prove to you that tofu is anything but boring and can be transformed into the tastiest, crispiest dishes!
RECIPES
Mashed

TikTok Is Divided On When Exactly You Should Salt Your Pasta Water

There's a new cooking argument on TikTok sparked by a post from Barbara Costello, affectionately known as Grandma Babs. The roughly 1.2 million TikTokers that follow @BrunchWithBabs adore all that she does, from straight-forward tips like in her post on how to slice cherry tomatoes (FYI: it's pole to pole) to watching her do the "Fancy Like" dance in a post where she shares a copycat recipe for Applebee's Bourbon Street Steak (via TikTok). One of her most recent posts about making pasta has unexpectedly split her devoted followers into two camps: Before-salters and after-salters.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Dishes#Root Beer#Pastatok
TODAY.com

This eyebrow stamp is the latest TikTok viral trend

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Thicker, fuller...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tree Hugger

The Carbon Footprint of Viral TikTok Recipes May Surprise You

From mini pancake cereal and ramen lasagna to twisted bacon and whipped lemonade, social video-sharing platform TikTok has spawned a gluttony of viral food trends. Some of them are delicious; others, disgusting. Some of them are smart; others, silly. Some of them are functional; others, funny. And more than a few of them are just downright weird.
RECIPES
SELF

20 Pasta Salad Recipes That Will Steal the Show at Your Next BBQ

Actual pasta salad recipes might seem kind of unnecessary if you’re used to winging it. And while you could just toss a box of boiled pasta with some bottled dressing or mayo and a shredded carrot, that’s really selling pasta salad short. Pasta salad can be anything you want it...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

How to use TikTok’s viral ‘Comic Me’ filter

Another cartoon filter that lets you see what you would look like as an animated character is going viral on TikTok. Here’s how to try the Comic Me effect out for yourself. In the past couple of years, TikTok has become a central hub for viral content on the internet. From trends, dances, challenges, and more, a huge range of things end up gaining traction on the app every single day.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTVF

Viral TikTok Chef One Spunky Spud is Back!

Michael Harvey from One Spunky Spud made Shrimp Pineapple Boats. (See recipe below) One Spunky Spud is located in the Food Court at Rivergate Mall. Watch for the new location, opening Saturday, October 23 at 11am at 1307 2nd Ave. North in the Germantown area of Nashville, 37208. For more information, visit www.http://www.onespunkyspud.com/.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mashed

Easy Hearts Of Palm Pasta Recipe

Step aside, zucchini noodles, because there's a new grain-free, plant-based pasta in town. And guess what? This pasta is a total game-changer, according to recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn. We're talking about "pasta" made from hearts of palm, which is "a vegetable taken from the inner core of certain palm trees," as explained by Hahn. This veggie is low in calories, and also "high in fiber, potassium, iron, and zinc, to name a few" and "tastes somewhere between artichoke hearts and asparagus."
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy