Viral TikTok Shows Some Wild Recipes Using A Custom Pasta Machine
My sincerest apologies to pastatok ? ##food ##pasta ##GoodSoup. Safiya Nygaard shows us all what a little bit of mad cap ingenuity and being left to our own devices with a custom pasta machine can do. In a recent viral TikTok clip, Nygaard goes absolutely ham with her pasta making machine, using liquids like strawberry milk, root beer and matcha to create ungodly pasta dishes like strawberries 'n cream and root beer float pasta.www.foodbeast.com
Comments / 0