SIUE Women's Soccer Routs SIU Carbondale in 5-0 Decision

- SIUE women's soccer returned home on Thursday night, welcoming SIU Carbondale to the friendly confines of Korte Stadium and emerging with a 5-0 victory. The Cougars started the scoring off early, as Lily Schnieders netted an unassisted strike in the 5th minute. Less than sixty seconds later, Maria Haro took passes from Andrea Frerker and Matea Diekema to double the SIUE lead. The Cougars struck again in the 19th minute, as MacKenzie Litzsinger made her presence known on the pitch with a powerful strike. Under a minute later, Haro accepted a pass from Schnieders and earned the program's first brace of the season. Having netted the most goals scored in a half at Korte Stadium since the 2019 season, the Cougars went back to the locker room with a four-goal lead in hand. The Cougars added one final goal in the 65th minute, as Litzsinger earned the team's second brace of the night with a strike in the 65th minute.