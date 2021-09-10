Nigella Lawson On How To Find Peace While Cooking

It has been the meals that have nearly done my head in during this pandemic lockdown - so, so, so many meals. Two eternally hungry teenage boys in our house and honestly, it feels like we are still wiping down the counter and emptying the dishwasher from breakfast and lunch. And then, boom, it is time for dinner - to make dinner again, which is maybe why a new cookbook titled "Cook, Eat, Repeat" caught my eye. It counsels a new approach, an approach in which we focus on the joy - that is right, joy - of the repetition and ritual of making a nightly dinner. "Cook, Eat, Repeat" is by none other than Nigella Lawson. And she is on the line now from her kitchen in London.