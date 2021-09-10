CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denison, IA

Appointment of new mayor pro tem in Denison goes forward after review of city code

By Gordon Wolf
dbrnews.com
 8 days ago

Corey Curnyn was appointed as the mayor pro tem for the City of Denison on Tuesday following an examination of city and state code. Mayor Pam Soseman asked for the council’s vote of approval for her recommendation to appoint Curnyn. However, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said she did not believe the council had the authority to vote on the mayor’s appointment of mayor pro tem based on her previous reading of the code.

dbrnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Denison, IA
Government
City
Denison, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Council#Sec#Iowa League Of Cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy