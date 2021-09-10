9/11 20th anniversary: sacrifices to save and protect others remembered
9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony, 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Norelius Community Library in Denison. Twenty years ago on Saturday, on what would have otherwise been a beautiful, sunny Tuesday morning, Crawford County residents, like all other Americans, watched in disbelief as they saw television coverage of a Boeing 767 jetliner crash into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.dbrnews.com
