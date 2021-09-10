CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. KSU

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of 2019, Georgia Tech has held 11-of-23 opponents to less than 200 passing yards or less (169 vs. USF, Sept. 7, 2019; 30 vs. The Citadel, Sept. 14, 2019; 124 at Temple, Sept. 28, 2019; 176 at Duke, Oct. 12, 2019; 200 at Miami, Oct. 19, 2019; 198 at Florida State, Sept. 12, 2020; 194 at Syracuse, Sept. 26, 2020; 145 at Boston College, Oct. 24, 2020; 199 vs. Notre Dame, Oct. 31, 2020; 196 vs. Pitt, Dec. 10, 2020; 136 vs. Northern Illinois, Sept. 4, 2021). Tech’s 11 games with opponents passing for 200 yards or less since 2019 rank third in the ACC and are tied for 16th among all Power 5 conference teams.

