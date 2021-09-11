CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

'Everybody had a story to tell that day' | Triad woman reflects on how she took calls from people trying to reach loved ones

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One Greensboro woman said the call center she was working at overflowed with calls of worried people desperately trying to reach their loved ones.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#At T
Amomama

Woman Refuses to Be Her Best Friend's Surrogate Because She Put Her in a Difficult Position – Story of the Day

My long-time friend asked me to be her surrogate, but it put me in an awkward position. I never imagined she would do what she did when I refused, and it changed my life. Emma and I have known each other since we were kids. We went to the same school and became friends immediately. Even when we went to university, our bond stayed strong, especially because we discovered something strange in our early 20s.
RELATIONSHIPS
talesbuzz.com

Man ‘shocked’ to find hair poking out of 100-year-old grave

It was a hair-raising adventure. A California man was given the fright of his life after allegedly stumbling upon a century-old grave with human hair sticking out of it. A TikTok video of his macabre discovery currently boasts 1.5 million views and 290,000 likes, according to Jam Press. “When I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy Received A Message From A Listener Telling Her She Had "UpSpeak"

Listeners often share their opinions on topics of The Bobby Bones Show via social media. However, sometimes there are comments sharing opinions on the show members themselves. That was the case recently when Amy looked into her social media messages. A listener told her that she has "UpSpeak" where every time she talks, she ends her sentences with an upwards tone like she's asking a question. She said a few sentences and it didn't have the noted "UpSpeak" but then she shared some other sentences and it was prevalent. She joked with Bobby Bones that this could be the reason some people tune out.
TV & VIDEOS
987thebull.com

Amy Received A Message From A Listener Telling Her She Had “UpSpeak”

A listener told @RadioAmy she has “UpSpeak” where she finishes most of her sentences talking upwards, like a question. 🤨. Listeners often share their opinions on topics of The Bobby Bones Show via social media. However, sometimes there are comments sharing opinions on the show members themselves. That was the...
TV & VIDEOS
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy