'Everybody had a story to tell that day' | Triad woman reflects on how she took calls from people trying to reach loved ones

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws.
Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances.
“This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person.
“Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.”
Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family.
“The day after...
