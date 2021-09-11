'Everybody had a story to tell that day' | Triad woman reflects on how she took calls from people trying to reach loved ones

Listeners often share their opinions on topics of The Bobby Bones Show via social media. However, sometimes there are comments sharing opinions on the show members themselves. That was the case recently when Amy looked into her social media messages. A listener told her that she has "UpSpeak" where every time she talks, she ends her sentences with an upwards tone like she's asking a question. She said a few sentences and it didn't have the noted "UpSpeak" but then she shared some other sentences and it was prevalent. She joked with Bobby Bones that this could be the reason some people tune out.

