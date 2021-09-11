CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hatred and heroism. What we learned on 9/11

By News Newsletter The City
San Francisco Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve only cried once while conducting a news interview. It was nearly 20 years ago at the National Press Building in Washington, D.C. at an event calling for a memorial to be built in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to commemorate the passengers of Flight 93. Flight 93, many of you will remember, was flying from Newark to San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001, when four hijackers turned the plane around. Their intention was apparently to crash the Boeing 757 into the U.S. Capitol, adding to the carnage which had just engulfed the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A small band of passengers, after learning that three other planes had crashed that morning, decided to fight back.

