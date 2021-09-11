CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ke’Bryan Hayes plays hero as Pirates walk off the Nationals, 4-3

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes had never done what he did Friday against the Washington Nationals. The Pirates had manufactured some base runners ahead of him in the ninth inning, trailing by one run. Left fielder Anthony Alford singled to lead off the inning, then right fielder Ben Gamel walked. Both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, with shortstop Cole Tucker, pinch-hitter Colin Moran and Hayes, the rookie third baseman, due up.

