Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to get into Lane Stadium, and found more long lines at concession stands. Some fans found students sitting in their seats for the game against North Carolina. The game was the first time most Virginia Tech fans could get inside Lane Stadium since 2019.