Bednarek closes out season with Diamond League championship in 200-meter dash

The VALORANT Champions Tour will conclude with the VALORANT Champions in Berlin, Germany, in December 2021. The VALORANT Champions this December will be the culmination of the entire VCT season. In a few days, the VCT Masters Berlin will serve as the final stop for those heading to Champions, with the final VCT points being awarded there. However, the Last Chance Qualifier from October to November will still be held as a lifeline for those not playing in the Masters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO