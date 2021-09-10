CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

FDA official hopeful younger kids can get shots this year

Trumann Democrat
 8 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief said Friday the agency will rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children as soon as it gets the needed data — and won't cut corners. Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press he is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Kids under 12 should not get COVID vaccines, FDA warns

With the kids back in school and cases of pediatric COVID going up, it’s easy to understand why some parents might want to get their children vaccinated, even when they’re not eligible for the shots. That’s why the FDA is warning parents that children under the age of 12 should...
KIDS
Durango Herald

Can kids get ‘long COVID' after coronoavirus infections?

Can kids get “long COVID" after coronavirus infections?. Yes, but studies indicate they're less likely than adults to be affected by symptoms that persist, recur or begin a month or more after infection. Estimates vary on how often the symptoms known as long COVID-19 occur in kids. A recently published...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Marks
news3lv.com

When can kids 12 and under get the shot? Doctors weigh in

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sam Amesquita is dad to two younger kids. He's fully vaccinated but admits he's unsure about his young ones. “I guess I have mixed feelings about it," he said. “When it comes to giving them a shot, I really don’t know how I feel about it.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTVM

Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines denied the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Pamela Kirkland joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the decision as well as the latest COVID numbers in the area.
COLUMBUS, GA
Trumann Democrat

The Latest: FDA panel rejects plan for Pfizer booster shots

WASHINGTON — An influential federal advisory panel has overwhelmingly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection amid the highly contagious delta variant. The vote by the committee of outside experts...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy