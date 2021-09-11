CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Live United: It’s been busy behind the scenes at United Way office

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 7 days ago

Early this week, I wrote a heartfelt letter to our nonprofit agencies. It hasn’t gone out yet, but I’ve decided to share the gist of the letter in this article. I want our community to see what the “back end” of operating United Way looks like. There are major changes that are coming to our grant cycle. It’s been a little difficult, because agencies have asked, and the answer has been, “We’re working on it.” That doesn’t tell anyone a whole lot, and it’s hard not to give the details.

