Science-backed brews and barbecue

By Molly Colgan
advertisernewsnorth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Equilibrium, they’ve got beer down to a science. Brewmaster and co-owner Pete Oates, an MIT grad and environmental engineer, started brewing beer in his basement as a hobby in 2013. He and co-owner Ricardo Petroni, a fellow MIT grad and engineer, decided to go into business together, opening Equilibrium in 2016.

