Here’s Some Fortune Cookie Wisdom from Northport Alabama’s Pearl Garden for Every Zodiac Sign

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”. Those were my final words on the old Steve & DC Show. I was walking away from a longtime radio partnership that had incredible highs and a few lows too. A radio show that had been syndicated on 40+ radio stations, achieved record high ratings in St Louis, & even fired and rehired after a stupid on-air remark. The radio show featured a cast of crazy characters that were like family. But my own family needed me, so I packed my bags and came home to Alabama to be closer to my aging parents. More on that coming up.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO