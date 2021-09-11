April Jeppson: It’s such a wonderful season of the year

I have a good life. I get to do a lot of fun things, and I know some great people. This past week has really been a testament to how good I have it. On Sunday I gave a talk at my church. I chose to speak about faith. I shared stories of those in the Scriptures as well as people from today who showed extraordinary faith. How great is it that we live in a country where we can attend church? I can choose to go or not go to any place I want to worship in the way that I want. Gathering weekly with those who share my beliefs is a blessing I try not to take for granted.

RELIGION ・ 18 HOURS AGO