April Jeppson: It’s such a wonderful season of the year
This time of year is my absolute favorite and it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice anything. In fact, I could live my whole life without smelling or tasting anything pumpkin spice infused. I do however enjoy cinnamon, apples, vanilla… Growing up my mom use to simmer cinnamon sticks and dehydrated orange peels on the stove. We’d clean the house with the windows open, the cool breeze softly blowing the curtains and swirling the scent of cinnamon through the house. Takes me right back.www.albertleatribune.com
