X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Washington Football Team

In this episode, Cowboys Play by Play Announcer and The Voice Of The Cowboys Brad Sham is generous with his time and joins Chargers Unleashed to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys Week 2 Matchup. Brad discusses the Cowboys offense and defense including Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, Ceedee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and more. How good is the Cowboys offensive line and how does it match up against Chargers defensive line. Which team has the better special teams? How good is Justin Herbert? How was the Cowboys 2021 draft class? OROY matchup upcoming. Should the Cowboys have drafted Rashawn Slater instead of Micah Parsons? Fans Don’t Know About Justin Herbert!? Brad talks Chargers highlights from an offense POV, talking about Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, the new offensive line, Head Coach Brandon Staley. Latest Cowboys Injuries and depth chart updates. Who is the Cowboys WR3 now that Gallup is out? Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Linval Joseph, and so much more!

