A 30-year-old woman from the Philippines accused of killing the 3-year-old son of a U.S. serviceman was arrested in South Korea Monday, the police said. The woman, whose name was not disclosed to the public, is accused of beating the child to death Sunday evening in a room provided to her by the bar where she worked in the city of Pyeongtaek, the South China Morning Post reported. The city is home to a large concentration of United States Forces Korea (USFK).

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO