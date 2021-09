PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown football team fell to the defending State Class 11 AA champions, Pierre Governors, 21-6, Saturday, in Pierre. “We had a few guys out tonight, but our boys came out and battled tonight and our big focus was not to keep track if you are winning or losing and always looking at the scoreboard, because maybe it will not come out your way,” said Chris Koletzky, the Scoopers’ head coach. “We have to focus on winning play by play, and our overall effort and attitude, and this is the type of game, where we came out and battled for four quarters.”

PIERRE, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO