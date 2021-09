The ones who deserve it the most are always the most surprised to be honored. Executive Director of Lydia’s House Susan Sanders was just that when she was recently surprised and honored with the Marty Award in Keokuk. The unsuspecting Ms. Sanders was enjoying an everyday lunch at local Fort Worth Cafe with friend Cesilee Egley, when Marc Johnson of Lucky’s and representative of the Hall family, along with Radio Keokuk’s Leah Jones arrived to bestow the award. Unbeknownst to Ms. Sanders it was all planned and set up by the team and Ms. Egly herself, who nominated Susan for the honor.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO