Dahlonega, GA

Chargers Stumble in Road Setback at North Georgia

uahchargers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAHLONEGA, Ga. | A pair of quick goals to start the second half proved to be the difference on Friday night as The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's soccer team fell on the road at North Georgia by a 3-2 score. The Chargers fall to 1-1-1 on the season, while UNG improves to 3-0-0. The Chargers opened the scoring in the contest as Sander van der Sluijs tallied his second of the year as a ball fromRafa Moreno sent the Oostzaan, Netherlands, native in one-on-one with the UNG keeper, giving UAH an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

