Flash flood watch is extended through 7pm Saturday. There is the potential for an additional 2-4" of rain. The ground is saturated, and any additional rain may cause flood issues. We had some flooding along the Mississippi Coast today, and a flash flood warning was issued near French Settlement this evening. Morning lows drop into the mid to upper 70s, Highs Saturday will mostly be in the mid 80s. Scattered rain and storms forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a daily dose of rain through Tuesday. A cold front moves our way Wednesday which is the first day of Fall. It will move through sending in cooler and less humid air You will notice it Wednesday through Friday. The sun will shine.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO