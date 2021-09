Another Buckeye is joining the New Orleans Saints’ secondary. The Saints are trading for former Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Roby becomes the third Buckeye in the Saints' secondary, joining Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins, and the sixth former Ohio State player with the Saints, also joining Pete Werner, Michael Thomas (who will start the season on the physically unable to perform list) and Nick Vannett (who will begin the year on injured reserve). Including players on reserve lists, no other NFL team currently employs more Buckeyes than the Saints.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO