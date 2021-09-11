CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmer, AK

Palmer council to investigate alleged open meetings violations

By Tim Rockey Frontiersman.com
Frontiersman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMER — The Palmer City Council agenda for the Sept. 14 meeting features an Informational Memorandum directing an investigation of whether or not members of the council violated the Open Meetings Act by participation in the Facebook group Mat-Su Moms for Social Justice. IM 21-005 is listed under the consent agenda, meaning the expenditure of no more than $4,000 to contract attorney Scott A. Brandt-Erichsen of Keene & Currall, P.P.C., in Ketchikan will not be subject to debate unless action is taken prior to the approval of the agenda, but could be approved by a council vote at the start of next Tuesday’s meeting.

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Palmer, AK
Palmer, AK
Government
City
Ketchikan, AK
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Palmer Council#Keene Currall#P P C#The City Council#Moms For Social Justice#Im 21 005#Palmer Alaska Buzz#City#Devries Combs

Comments / 0

Community Policy