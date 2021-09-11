Palmer council to investigate alleged open meetings violations

PALMER — The Palmer City Council agenda for the Sept. 14 meeting features an Informational Memorandum directing an investigation of whether or not members of the council violated the Open Meetings Act by participation in the Facebook group Mat-Su Moms for Social Justice. IM 21-005 is listed under the consent agenda, meaning the expenditure of no more than $4,000 to contract attorney Scott A. Brandt-Erichsen of Keene & Currall, P.P.C., in Ketchikan will not be subject to debate unless action is taken prior to the approval of the agenda, but could be approved by a council vote at the start of next Tuesday’s meeting.