LYNDON CENTER, Vt. — A pair of first-half goals proved enough to help the Oxbow High girls soccer team to a 2-0 road win at Lyndon on Tuesday afternoon. Lilly DeGoosh scored the game’s first goal in the 24th minute off a through ball from McKenna Smith. Emma Parkin added an insurance strike in the 28th minute, scoring off a corner kick unassisted. Coach Dan Thomas came away impressed by a suffocating Oxbow possession game, which had the Olympians controlling the ball for the vast majority of the game.

10 DAYS AGO