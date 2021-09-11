Town of Canton public hearing set for tax cap override law

The Bremen Town Council members opened a public hearing Monday night for the proposed 2022 budget. The total budget is about $8.2 million which includes $150,000 in the Casino/Riverboat Fund, $150,000 in the Rainy Day Fund, $2.9 million in the General Fund, nearly $100,000 in the Debt Service Fund, $121,000 in Local Roads and Streets, $717,000 in Motor Vehicle Highway, $85,000 in Storm Sewer, $232,000 in the EMS Fund, $330,000 in Parks and Recreation, $205,000 in Cemetery Fund, $200,000 in the Cumulative Capital Development Fund, $2.4 million in the Redevelopment General Fund, $8,000 in the Law Enforcement Continuing Education Fund, $30,000 in Cemetery/Perpetual Care, and $505,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Comments / 0