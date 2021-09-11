CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Canton public hearing set for tax cap override law

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON — The Town Council on Thursday night set an October public hearing for considering a local law to allow an override of the state’s set tax cap for the town’s 2022 budget. A tax cap override — even if not implemented in a final budget — requires its own...

RiverBender.com

Mayor Goins, Alderwoman McAfee Issue Statements About Sunnybrook Building Permits

ALTON - An Alton alderwoman has raised questions about permits issued recently to a new housing development in the city - Sunnybrook - and Mayor David Goins’ office responded that he has no direct input or role in the issuance of building permits. He said those decisions are done in the Building & Zoning Division. Both Mayor Goins and Alderwoman Carolyn McAfee have comments about the permits below. This is Goins’ statement as it applies to the proposed Sunnybrook development and Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
nny360.com

Canton Village employees may have to get vaccinated or tested weekly

CANTON — The Canton village Board of Trustees discussed the status of vaccines among village workers at its meeting Wednesday night. Vaccine status came up under the topic of pandemic safety, emphasized by the fact that the monthly village meeting was being held entirely remotely after several months of hybrid meetings that gave people a choice to attend in person or virtually.
HEALTH
suncommunitynews.com

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on October 7, 2021 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for a Use Variance submitted by St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, Inc., concerning a property located at 102 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, NY., tax map number 150.34-9-18.019. All parties interested may be heard at such time.
TICONDEROGA, NY
max983.net

Bremen Town Council Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2022 Budget

The Bremen Town Council members opened a public hearing Monday night for the proposed 2022 budget. The total budget is about $8.2 million which includes $150,000 in the Casino/Riverboat Fund, $150,000 in the Rainy Day Fund, $2.9 million in the General Fund, nearly $100,000 in the Debt Service Fund, $121,000 in Local Roads and Streets, $717,000 in Motor Vehicle Highway, $85,000 in Storm Sewer, $232,000 in the EMS Fund, $330,000 in Parks and Recreation, $205,000 in Cemetery Fund, $200,000 in the Cumulative Capital Development Fund, $2.4 million in the Redevelopment General Fund, $8,000 in the Law Enforcement Continuing Education Fund, $30,000 in Cemetery/Perpetual Care, and $505,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
BREMEN, IN
nny360.com

Watertown City Council candidates turn out to talk issues

WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Cliff G. Olney III was surprised that so many of his opponents turned out for a meet-the-candidates night that he hosted on Wednesday. All but one of the seven candidates attended the nearly three-hour campaign event at the Full Circle Bar and Grill. “I think...
ELECTIONS
nny360.com

Longtime Potsdam town justice announces resignation

POTSDAM — Samuel R. Charleson, who served as Potsdam Town Justice for more than 14 years, submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday to the Town Council. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. “I have been incredibly fortunate to have served under three fantastic town supervisors during my tenure here...
POLITICS
Dothan Eagle

Jackson County sets last hearing on property tax rate

Jackson County Commissioners have moved forward their plan to set the property tax rate at 7.445 for budget year 2021-22, the same as last year, with the action taken in a brief public hearing on Tuesday. The motion to do so was made immediately when the session opened at 5:30...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
News Break
Politics
kchi.com

Public Hearings For Chillicothe Variances

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments will consider two variances when they meet on October 4th. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall. Two public hearings are planned. The first is for a variance to allow Midwest Sign to install a pylon sign at 601...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
max983.net

Culver Town Council Holds Public Hearing on Park Project

The Culver Town Council members opened one of two planned public hearings on the Culver Park project Tuesday night. The park project is expected to receive funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) in the Marshall County Crossroads Regional Stellar Communities Initiative. Plans include the creation...
CULVER, IN
cobbcounty.org

Cobb Commissioners Start Unprecedented Biennial Budget Hearings

Cobb Commissioners Start Unprecedented Biennial Budget Hearings. Board to hear department’s budgetary needs in a rapidly-growing county. Marietta, GA | September 15 - Cobb County Commissioners started a series of work sessions Tuesday designed to give them a deep dive into the county’s budget and departmental challenges before the formation of a biennial budget in 2022. Issues raised at a spring retreat prompted the unprecedented six-month effort when it became apparent the county faced significant issues surrounding aging infrastructure, operating costs, and employee recruitment and retention.
COBB, GA
Kenosha News.com

Public hearing on new county supervisor boundaries set for Wednesday

A newly drafted Kenosha County supervisory district map — altered in a way that does not pair any incumbents in the same district — is set to be presented at a public hearing Wednesday. Following the hearing, the County Board will consider approving the map. The Kenosha County Redistricting Committee...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cobb hopes to steer employees toward vaccination with new paid leave policy

MARIETTA — Cobb County estimates its employee vaccination rate sits at around 48% – lower than that of county residents as a whole – and county commissioners will consider Tuesday a policy intended to drive that number up. Human Resources Director Tony Hagler has proposed a new emergency leave policy...
COBB COUNTY, GA

