Form 4 BlackSky Technology Inc. For: Sep 09 Filed by: COHEN JONATHAN Z
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On September 9, 2021, pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 17, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Issuer (f/k/a Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.), Osprey Technology Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), and BlackSky Holdings, Inc. ("Old BlackSky"), Merger Sub merged with and into Old BlackSky with Old BlackSky surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer (the "Merger"). In connection with and upon consummation of the Merger, each of the Issuer's outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock automatically converted into one share of Class A Common Stock.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0