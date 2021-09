NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber kept Cleveland's bats as hushed as he usually is. Pitching against the team that helped him blossom into a star, Kluber allowed four singles over six innings to win for the first time in nearly four months, and the New York Yankees climbed back into a playoff position with an 8-0 rout of the Indians on Friday night.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO