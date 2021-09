NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the hundreds of thousands of people who lived, worked or ran to help near the World Trade Center on 9/11, chronic illnesses have become a daily reminder of that day. Many have lost their lives, and many still will because of the toxic cloud of debris and dust that hovered over Lower Manhattan. Former NYPD officer Glenn Tarquinio remembers 9/11 with every breath he takes. Tarquinio has lung damage and now cancer. He remembers leaving his family and rushing into the unknown. “I could see the smoke. I could see the smoke from the Twin Towers some 60, 65...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO