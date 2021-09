PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz showed up to training camp with bleach blonde hair. Then, center Jason Kelce showed up to practice with the same hair color last week. Now, fans are wondering why did Kelce copy Ertz’s bleach blonde hair? It turns out Kelce lost a bet with Ertz, he told reporters on Thursday. The bet was that Ertz would be traded during the offseason and since he’s still on the team, Kelce had no choice but to go full Slim Shady mode. At least he’s a man of his word. The hair? Jason Kelce lost a bet with...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO