CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

How To Visualize Databases as Network Graphs in Python

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding a tool that provides easy-to-grasp visual representation of an SQL database. At work I recently faced the challenge of having to analyze the data model of an SQL database consisting of more than 500 tables with thousands of relations. At this scale, the built-in visualization function of phpMyAdmin is insufficient for getting a deep understanding of the structure. What I needed was a tool in which I can apply various filters (e.g., table and column names, row counts, number of connections), and then view the filtered tables and their relations in an easy-to-grasp visual representation. So, I decided to build such a tool using Python.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence in Finance: Opportunities and Challenges

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not a new kid on the block anymore and the field is developing at a constantly increasing pace. Pretty much every day there is some kind of new development, be it a research paper announcing a new or improved machine learning algorithm, a new library for one of the most popular programming languages (Python/R/Julia), etc.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

This is How I Create Dazzling Dashboards Purely in Python.

Plotly dash apps are the fastest way to build production-grade dashboards in python. I don’t have to convince you why we need an interactive dashboard. But what most people don’t know is that they don’t have to buy expensive licenses of Tableau or PowerBI. You don’t have to enroll in a JavaScript course either.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to talk to your database

Undoubtedly, the recent advances in Natural Language Processing(NLP) with the use of the transformer — neural networks are truly remarkable. These models can perform different kinds of tasks such as translation, text summarization and auto-completion very decently. A different variation of a transformer, the vision transformer is the current state of the art for many computer vision tasks among image classification and object detection.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Track the Progress of Parallel Tasks In Python with TQDM

Python is a great programming language. It’s a swiss knife that’s used in multiple areas: analyzing and visualizing data, training machine learning models, building APIs, scraping websites, DevOps, MLOps, and obviously, much more things. The versatility of this language, among other things, comes however with a cost: Python is slow...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Python Code#Data Dictionary#Databases#Sql#Json#Sshtunnel#Information Schema#Tablecollection#Column#Referenced Table Name
towardsdatascience.com

How To Write Code Effectively In Python

Analyzing the best practices that you should follow while writing code in Python. Coding is one of the most popular practices in the modern era of technology. It is a highly prevalent skill that is considered to be one of the mandatory requirements for most of the popular fields that deal with software development or data analysis.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
marketresearchtelecast.com

Python in Visual Studio Code reworks the testing UI

Microsoft has released the latest version of the Python extension for Visual Studio Code. Among other things, it brings innovations to the testing interface, which can now use the features of Visual Studio Code’s built-in Test Explorer, and closes a total of 80 issues on GitHub. Stabilize Testing UI. The...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Learn Multiple Tasks with a Single Neural Network

Catastrophic forgetting used to be an intractable problem. Recently progress has been made, read on to find out more. Modern neural networks are very good at learning one particular thing. Whether it be playing chess or folding proteins, with enough data and time, neural networks can achieve amazing results. Unfortunately, networks are currently unable to be good at more than one task. You can train a network to be good at something, but as soon as you try to teach the network something else, it will forget what it learned on the first task. This is called catastrophic forgetting. And as one of the hallmarks of intelligence is to learn and store multiple tasks, the question of how to train neural networks on multiple tasks (and solve catastrophic forgetting) is extremely important.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

How open source can lend itself towards database security

Jan Karremans, director of product marketing EMEA at EDB, discusses the importance of database security, and the benefits that open source can provide. 2020’s sudden shift to remote work presented organisations with a major challenge: to protect a skyrocketing volume of data from vulnerabilities. With many countries beginning to embrace a ‘new normal’, organisations are confronted with a new challenge — to protect the data of a hybrid workforce, as well as the data of their stakeholders. The answer lies deeper than database security — and requires the entire data centre.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
datasciencecentral.com

Graph Neural Networks Combined with Semantic Reasoning Deliver ‘Total AI’

The ability for machines to reason—not just identify patterns in massive data amounts, but make rule or logic based inferences on domain specific knowledge—is foundational to Artificial Intelligence. The growing momentum around Neuro-Symbolic AI and the increasing reliance on Graph Analytics demonstrate how important these developments are for the enterprise.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Data-Flow Diagram to Visualize Data of Any Project

Data is one of the most popular monetizable elements of the digital age. Therefore, knowing and controlling the flow of data is a strategic necessity. DFD (Data-flow diagrams) is vital to figure out project performance, savings opportunity, productivity improvement, or ways of restructuring an ongoing project. You also need a...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Understanding Graph Mining

Your first baby step to learn Deep Learning for Graph Network. Imagine Facebook: How do you get connected within layers of friends?. Imagine Recommendation System: How do you know a person’s preference is closely related to its clusters?. Welcome to Graph Mining. Understanding Graph Classification. Graph classification generates graphs among...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Line Graph in Excel

Excel offers a variety of graphs as a means of projecting data. Each graph has its own specialties, so it makes more sense when data is displayed with the right graph. Similarly, line graphs are used to demonstrate trends in a line. A line graph can display a single or multiple series of data. There are a bunch of line graph types in Excel, each of which you can further customize.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Pharos: How to Visualize Advanced Computer Vision Datasets with 4 Lines of Code

This free Python library could save you a ton of time. But is there a catch?. Deep learning has come a long way in recent years. The practitioners are now way beyond simple image classification tasks. It’s becoming easier to detect or even segment objects of interest, both in images and video. Computer vision has come a long way, but some things haven’t changed in years. Visualization is one of them.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Windows Club

How to change Network Profile Type in Windows 11

If you want to change the Network profile type in Windows 11, here is how you can do that using Windows Settings, Registry Editor, and Windows PowerShell. There are three network types, and you can switch from one to another using these tutorials. There are mainly two Network profile types...
SOFTWARE
igeeksblog.com

How to reset network settings on Mac

Macs are one of the most reliable personal computing devices. However, with features like Private Relay in macOS Monterey and increased reliability on VPNs, you may mess up the network settings on your Mac. And as a result, your Mac might not connect to the internet, or you may face slow internet speeds.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Create a Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 20.04

Python virtual environment is a directory that contains a complete Python installation for a specific version of Python, including a number of additional packages and modules. Learn how to create a Python virtual environment on Ubuntu 20.04 here.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create a Radar Chart in Python

Radar chart, also called as Spider chart or Web chart is a graphical method used for comparing multiple quantitative variables. It is a two dimensional polar visualization. This is a tutorial on how to prepare a radar chart in python. Import Libraries. We will be using Matplotlib library for visualization...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy