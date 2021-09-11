How To Visualize Databases as Network Graphs in Python

Catastrophic forgetting used to be an intractable problem. Recently progress has been made, read on to find out more. Modern neural networks are very good at learning one particular thing. Whether it be playing chess or folding proteins, with enough data and time, neural networks can achieve amazing results. Unfortunately, networks are currently unable to be good at more than one task. You can train a network to be good at something, but as soon as you try to teach the network something else, it will forget what it learned on the first task. This is called catastrophic forgetting. And as one of the hallmarks of intelligence is to learn and store multiple tasks, the question of how to train neural networks on multiple tasks (and solve catastrophic forgetting) is extremely important.

