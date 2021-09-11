CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty look for season sweep — and playoff help — vs. Wings

By Brian Fleurantin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree falling. The New York Liberty put forth another good effort, but couldn’t bring it all the way home and lost another one, this time to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night. It was the team’s sixth straight loss and they are barely holding on to their playoff spot. No time to despair tho.

Liberty lose seventh straight in last second, are game out of playoffs with two to go

It was must-win game and the Liberty didn’t. With six-tenths of a second left, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray reached out with her left hand and blocked Sabrina’s jump shot without fouling, Gray’s teammate Marina Mabrey grabbed the ball and the Liberty went down to the Wings, 77-76, their seventh straight loss.
Recap: Thrilling comeback, Allisha Gray block send Wings to playoffs in style

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray jumped from one side of Sabrina Ionescu to the other after the latter stopped at the free throw line to adjust for a final shot with her New York Liberty down one on Saturday night. Ionescu put herself in a position to take a straightaway jump shot. Though she was leaning forward a little bit, her hands took the ball up in perfect form — she wasn’t at an awkward angle. But Gray, now on Ionescu’s left side and slightly behind her, reached out with her left hand and blocked the ball without fouling at 0.6 seconds remaining. Gray’s teammate Marina Mabrey, who finished with a game-high 21 points, grabbed the ball as time expired, sending the Wings to the playoffs with a 77-76 win at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Liberty survive another day, but will have to wait till Sunday to learn playoff fate

The Liberty were down to their last nerve Friday in every way imaginable. They had lost eight in a row and nine of their last 10 and were in danger of not making the WNBA playoffs. Nothing seemed to work, not lineup changes, not a trip to a Napa Valley resort. Time and again, they would collapse in the second half.
Dash look to vault into playoff position

As the Dash continue their quest for their first playoff appearance with a critical road test Sunday afternoon, they would love to embrace the idea that they will play on national television. But the NWSL rarely seems to get anything all the way right, and this weekend’s game that will...
The Wings’ Might Miss the Playoffs. Here’s How They Can Pull It Together.

Healthy bodies. Rebounding. Transition defense. Making free throws. That’s it. That’s all. That’s what will propel the 12-17 Dallas Wings into the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2018. Despite numerous opportunities, including a favorable home schedule in the second half of the season, the Wings have failed to...
Landing Spots: Where last year’s Nets are playing this season

With training camps around the league opening in less than two weeks, all but two members of last year’s Brooklyn Nets have found homes. Of the 10 players, including two-ways, who weren’t retained, only Tyler Johnson and Reggie Perry have yet to sign. Mike James is about to sign in Europe, according to reports on Saturday.
Playoff hopes at stake as Liberty visit Wings

Despite being mired in a six-game losing streak featuring various degrees of frustration, the New York Liberty remain in the mix for a postseason berth. New York hopes to help its quest for the postseason by halting the skid Saturday night when it visits the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.
NetsDaily Off-Season Report - No. 12

For those of us alive and cognizant back on September 11, 2001, it is a defining moment. For some, unfortunately, the defining moment. Let us honor those who suffered and died that day and those who did their damnedest to rescue and help people recover. The list is long and their sacrifices should never be forgotten.
Liberty ‘praying’ to stay in playoff hunt

Losers of a season-high six straight games and nine of their last 10 contests overall, the New York Liberty have somehow managed to remain in the eighth and final playoff spot in the ongoing WNBA postseason race. But with only three games remaining on the regular-season slate and Washington (10-18)...
Wings rally past Liberty to clinch playoff spot

Satou Sabally hit the go-ahead 3-pointer and Allisha Gray blocked a potential game-winning shot with 1 second left as the Dallas Wings rallied for a 77-76 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Saturday night. The Wings (13-17) clinched a trip to the postseason by rallying from a 13-point...
