Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Businesses Respond To Federal Vaccine Requirements

By Amelia Mugavero
news9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Green Country businesses are giving us their thoughts about President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees. The mandate would affect thousands of Oklahoma businesses. The White House announced yesterday that is now putting all businesses with 100 or more employees in the same boat: Each business must have every employee vaccinated or unvaccinated employees must get tested weekly for COVID-19.

www.news9.com

