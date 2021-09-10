20 Years On, Gordon Center At UM Continues To Provide Pre-Deployment Training For US Army Surgical Teams
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 got a look inside the Gordon Center at the University of Miami, which has provided pre-deployment training to US Army surgeons for the past 20 years. “We use simulation and other educational technologies to try to improve training to help professionals better take care of their patients,” said Dr. Ross Scalese, director of educational development at the Gordon Center.miami.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0