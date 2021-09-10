20 Years On, Gordon Center At UM Continues To Provide Pre-Deployment Training For US Army Surgical Teams

Seventeen days after graduation from Chattooga High School Justine Gladney will be attending Basic Training for the United States Army. When asked what being a United States soldier meant to her Gladney said, “being a part of something that is greater than myself, greater than all of us really, to support our country is a wonderful opportunity that I have been blessed with. Being a soldier to me means loyalty, trust, selflessness, and a lot of hard work put forward for our country, the American people, and everything that our country stands for. Everything that the United States Army has and will provide me with is unreal. Protecting and standing for my country has always been a dream of mine.”

