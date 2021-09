The city attorney's office advised city staff on Tuesday that the order was legally dubious.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Wednesday that he will not be mandating the city's police force get vaccinated. The city attorney's office advised city staff on Tuesday that the order issued last week that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs could not be extended to the city's police force. That was due to new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, which said the Governor's order mandating vaccines for health care workers likely did not apply to police. A D...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO