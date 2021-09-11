CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

2021 Great American Beer Festival® Winners Announced

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brewers Association (BA) awarded 290 medals to 265 breweries across the country during the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awards ceremony in the largest competition to date. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during the 35th edition of the celebrated competition.

Judging took place in 34 sessions over 17 days with strict health and safety measures in place. A total of 170 judges evaluated 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The awards ceremony was held at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday evening during the Craft Brewers Conference® and was livestreamed on The Brewing Network.

To allow for the fall hop harvest and beer production, and to include Fresh Hop beers in this prestigious competition, 78 Fresh Hop Beer category entries will compete in early October, with winners announced Friday, October 15.

"Despite being forced to cancel the festival portion of GABF, our brewing community rallied together to make this year's GABF competition one for the books—our largest competition judged to date," said Chris Swersey, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. "Judges continue to be impressed with the quality and innovation of all entries they evaluated. The Brewers Association is proud to honor this year's deserving winners. We look forward to celebrating in person together next year."

As previously announced, the Great American Beer Festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary October 6-8, 2022, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

View the 2021 winners or download a PDF list of the winners.

GABF Competition Statistics

  • 35th edition of the GABF competition
  • 9,680 beers judged
  • 2,192 breweries in the competition from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico
  • 170 judges
  • Average number of competition beers entered in each category: 99.6
  • Category with the highest number of entries: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (427)
  • 290 total medals awarded
  • 265 medal-winning breweries
  • 425 first-time GABF entrants
  • 30 first-time entrant GABF medal winners

MOST-ENTERED STYLE CATEGORIESThe winners of the top five most-entered categories were:

Category 64: JUICY OR HAZY INDIA PALE ALE (427 entries) - Sponsored by Antigo ZeonGOLD: DeadHead IPA Series: TourBus - DESTIHL Brewery, Normal, ILSILVER: Art is Hard - North Park Beer Co., San Diego, CABRONZE: Blissed - Attitude Brewing Co., San Diego, CA

Category 63: AMERICAN-STYLE INDIA PALE ALE (404 entries) - Sponsored by Micro Matic GOLD: Volatile Substance - Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl, Portland, ORSILVER: JAF IPA - JAFB Wooster Brewery, Wooster, OHBRONZE: Bullitt - All Season Brewing Co., Los Angeles, CA

Category 25: FRUITED AMERICAN SOUR ALE (249 entries) - Sponsored by

GOLD: Sherbet Drip - Fall River Brewing Co., Redding, CASILVER: Tropical Hurt Locker - Short Fuse Brewing Co., Schiller Park, ILBRONZE: Rasmine - Lynnwood Brewing Concern, Raleigh, NC

Category 80: GERMAN-STYLE WHEAT ALE (226 entries)GOLD: Hefeweizen - JAFB Wooster Brewery, Wooster, OHSILVER: Küsterer Original Weissbier - Cedar Springs Brewing Co., Cedar Springs, MIBRONZE: Hazy Skies Hefeweizen - Pilot Brewing Co., Charlotte, NC

Category 43: GERMAN-STYLE PILSENER (210 entries) - Sponsored by John I Haas, Inc.GOLD: Meanwhile Pilsner - Meanwhile Brewing Co., Austin, TXSILVER: Rail Pass - Bingo Beer Co., Richmond, VABRONZE: Golem Czech Pils - Gemüt Biergarten, Columbus, OH

MOST MEDALED BREWERIESThe most medals won by an individual brewery:

Moontown Brewing Co. - Whitestown, IN - 3 MedalsSILVER: Moonlite - 40: American Cream AleBRONZE: 40th Parallel - 44: Bohemian-Style PilsenerBRONZE: Skool House Bock - 51: Bock

Additionally, 15 breweries won two medals.

Brewery OF THE YEAR Awards (See criteria here)

0 - 250 BarrelsRadiant Beer Co., Anaheim, CA; Andrew Bell & Radiant Beer Co. Team

251 - 500 Barrels - Sponsored by Brewers Supply GroupMain & Six Brewing Co., Jacksonville, FL; Dennis Espinosa & Alex Leuthold

501 - 1,000 Barrels - Sponsored by FermentisMoontown Brewing Co., Whitestown, IN; Cody Peczkowski

1,001 - 2,000 Barrels - Sponsored by ABS CommercialCloudburst Brewing, Seattle, WA; Steve Luke & Zach Kornfeld

2,001 - 5,000 Barrels - Sponsored by Brewers Supply GroupShort Fuse Brewing Co., Schiller Park, IL; Brian Lagro & Craig Kofod

5,001 - 15,000 Barrels - Sponsored by MicroStar LogisticsSudwerk Brewing Co., Davis, CA; Team Sudwerk

15,001 - 100,000 Barrels - Sponsored by Sponsored by Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, ME; Team Allagash

Brewery Group - Sponsored by Live Oak Bank Over 100,000 barrels produced in 2020 or multi-location breweries wishing to compete as a groupMetazoa Brewing Co., Indianapolis, IN; Metazoa Brewing Team

Editor's note: Photos for media use are available on the GABF website.

*Out of a possible 291 medals in 97 beer style categories, 290 were awarded. The gold medal was not awarded in category 96: Scotch Ale. The winners of the Fresh Hop Beer category will be awarded in mid-October.

The 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition was made possible in part by the generous support of its sponsors.

About the Brewers AssociationThe Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,400-plus U.S. breweries. The BA's independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup ® , Great American Beer Festival ® , Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew ConTM, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com ® and about homebrewing via the BA's American Homebrewers Association ® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 13672 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-great-american-beer-festival-winners-announced-301373680.html

SOURCE Brewers Association

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

2nd annual Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People gathered in Beckley to attend the second annual Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday, September 5, 2021. West Virginia Collective hosted this festival at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Breweries from all over the state came out to have people taste their beers. Jason Lockart is the...
BECKLEY, WV
Next City

This Festival Is a Celebration of Black Beer Culture

Day Bracey (left), Garret Oliver (middle), and Ed Bailey (right) at Fresh Fest 2019. (Photo courtesy Barrel and Flow) When Charles St. Clair and a friend opened Black Horizon Brewery in Willowbrook in 2017 — an affluent suburb just southwest of Chicago — he hadn’t given too much thought about the fact that his was one of just a few Black-owned brick and mortar breweries in the country.
FESTIVAL
wordpressdotcom

Brew By the Beach craft beer festival to be held in Highlands

Summer may be coming to a close at the Jersey Shore, but Highlands continues to be active among the great towns in the Jersey Shore area. The next event you want to check out will be Brew By the Beach, a craft beer tasting event that’ll be held on Saturday, September 18, over by the Seastreak Ferry Terminal/Sandbox. It’s proudly presented by the Highlands Business Partnership.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
KTAL

National Beer Lovers Day : Great Raft Brewing

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with Bob Thames from Great Raft Brewing in honor of National Beer Lovers Day to talk about the different beers that they have and some that are coming out in a few weeks. For more information visit https://greatraftbrewing.com/. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
washingtonbeerblog.com

Washington Beer announces big news about 2 upcoming festivals

The Washington Beer Commission has two events planned for the coming weeks. Well, they had two events planned. Now, just one. Read on. The Inland Craft Beer Festival in Spokane has been canceled. That’s the real news here. The event was scheduled for September 24 and 25 at Avista Stadium and will hopefully return next year. For now, the Washington Beer Commission, which organizes and hosts the event, is exercising an abundance of caution, explaining the decision like this:
KING COUNTY, WA
Pitchfork

Faye Webster and Goose Island Announce Limited-Edition Beer for Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

Faye Webster and Goose Island Beer Co. have collaborated on a special edition beer that will be available at Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. The peach lager is called Better Distractions and takes inspirations from Webster’s own Georgia roots. You’ll get aromas of peach, of course, when drinking Better Distractions, but also apricot, pie crust, and honeysuckle. The 5.3% ABV beer has a light body and is just a little bit tart, reminiscent of biting into a juicy peach.
lifeoncaphill.com

Local breweries honored in 2021 Beer Festival awards

Local breweries are among the winners of 2021 Great American Beer Festival awards. The Boulder-based Brewers Association presented gold, silver and bronze medals in 97 categories Sept. 10 as part of the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver. The prizes usually are presented in conjunction with the annual Great American Beer Festival, which each year draws huge crowds of beer lovers to the Colorado Convention Center, but that event was canceled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

September 8th: Festival beer W/ Don Chapman

The boys take a look at festival beers and chat with President of Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Don Chapman on how they’re operating over the course of the pandemic. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Style#Wheat Beer#Sour Beer#Food Drink#The Brewers Association#Ba#The Brewing Network#Fresh Hop#Antigo#Tourbus Destihl Brewery#Ilsilver#Cabronze#Micro Matic#Orsilver#Jaf Ipa Jafb#Ohbronze#Bullitt#Casilver#German#Ohsilver
oilcity.news

Wyoming’s Black Tooth, Melvin, Altitude win at Great American Brew Festival

CASPER, Wyo. — Three Wyoming breweries took home four medals at the 2021 Great American Brew Festival, an annual event that aims to recognize the best craft beer in the country. 2,192 breweries submitted 9,680 different entries for the competition, according to the Great American Brew Festival. 170 judges awarded...
WYOMING STATE
FOX Reno

Legends of Beer Festival

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 30 breweries will gather this weekend in Sparks to kickoff a new beer festival. Matt Johnson, Co-founder of IMBB Custom Brews, joined Fox 11 to talk about what sets the Legend of Beer Festival apart from others. Click here to learn more about the event and to purchase tickets.
SPARKS, NV
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando extends popular craft beer festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has extended its popular craft beer festival through Oct. 31, the company announced Wednesday. During the event, guests are able to try more than 100 crafts brews, wines, seltzers and cocktails while also savoring more than 20 food items that leaders say will be paired perfectly with the drink of choice.
ORLANDO, FL
yourvalley.net

Beer festivals to debut at The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

Beer fans will appreciate the Inaugural Morning Beer Festival to be held, starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 on the polo fields at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Presented by Talking Stick Resort invites polo-goers, according to a press release, to experience a “specially selected collection of six stouts, sours, porters, ales and others on tap at the west-end of The Scottsdale Polo Party.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside's Varietal Beer Co. among 22 Washington medal winners at brewery festival; Seattle’s Cloudburst Brewing takes crown

Seattle’s Cloudburst Brewing has been crowned “The Brewery and Brewer of the Year” at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, one of the nation’s most prestigious beer honors. Cloudburst Brewing, with a staff of only seven full-time employees, won in the small brewery category (defined as a business brewing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Beer lovers celebrate craft brews at festival

It was back to business as usual with the Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival, a sold-out event at Headwaters Pavilion, the perimeter solidly packed with breweries, meaderies and cideries. The pandemic sidelined the popular beer fest last year, said Josh Volz, marketing director for Mad Anthony Brewing Co.,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Altus Times

Winners announced for turtle races

The results are in for the 2021 Turtle Race sponsored by the Altus Rotary Club at the Jackson County Fair. The Altus Times does not have the names of the actual turtles who won, just the names of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or...
ALTUS, OK
theresandiego.com

Untappd Beer Festival Is Coming To Petco Park

Eat + Drink More than 70 of Untappd's favorite breweries with ratings of 3.5 or higher will be featured. The world’s largest social networking platform for craft beer enthusiasts is heading to Petco Park to bring you the Untappd Beer Festival! Choose from 3 different sessions, “check-in” and enjoy unlimited beer samples from the nation’s favorite breweries, chat with the brewers, enjoy live music and so much more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
yoursun.com

‘Great beers, great burgers, great camaraderie’

WELLEN PARK — It’s never too soon to start celebrating National Drink Beer Day (Sept. 28) — even if you plan to hoist one a year from now, alongside a gourmet burger, hand-cut fries and cheese curds. By then, a new Mr Brews Taphouse will have opened in the Publix-anchored...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy