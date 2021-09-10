Flip the script

Over the summer I worked outside a lot. Every morning on the way to work I would stop at the same convenience store and buy the same thing. A blue Gatorade. At first I would consider coffee, or an energy drink, or a different flavor of Gatorade. But eventually I fell into a routine, and without thinking I found my way to the blue Gatorades. Then I would checkout, and it just happened to be the same lady behind the counter almost all of the time. At first there was the expected exchange. “Did you find everything OK?” “Do you have a loyalty card?” “Gonna be another hot one today, you know Gatorade is 2 for $4.” But after a few weeks that died away. We eventually would nod understandingly and wordlessly navigate our transaction. It wasn’t cold; it was familiar. Then the summer came to an end. My day schedule shifted from outside work back to being in school, and so did my morning beverage routine. I’m a drive-thru coffee guy. But last Saturday I popped in my convenience store in the morning for some gas. “Blue Gatorade!” came the shout from the counter. “Where’ve you been dude?” Without trying, we had formed a relational routine, or a script. So I bought a blue Gatorade for old times’ sake.