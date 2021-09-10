Comparing 9/11 Hijacking To 1/6 Break In? You Really Missed The Mark!
According to the Yakima Herald-Republic (YHR) the President says his patience is "running thin." So too is mine and same for thousands, hell, millions of us. The President is of course talking about 80-million Americans exercising their rights as free people to NOT get the Covid Vaccine if they choose not to. I'm referring to the pontificating that never ends as it pertains to the motivations and aftermath of the people who broke into the capitol on January 6th.newstalkkit.com
