Combate Global picks, live stream, how to watch: MMA insider makes fight card picks, Perez vs. Roa predictions

 7 days ago

Combate Global is back with another exciting seven-fight card in Miami on Friday that begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Undefeated Mexican fighter Cristian Perez has been one of the brightest young stars in Combate Global, fighting every one of his professional bouts with the promotion and producing four submission victories. Now, he’ll take on veteran fighter Dumar Roa in a 150-pound catchweight bout that will headline the September 10 Combate Global fight card.

The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort start time: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, how to watch the fight

The sport of boxing returns to the circus once again on Saturday with a pay-per-view event headlined by an odd matchup between 58-year-old former boxing champion Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. Holyfield is stepping in for Oscar De La Hoya, who was forced off the card after testing positive for COVID-19.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Sports

Alabama vs. Florida: Prediction, pick, football game spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida will meet in a rematch of last season's SEC Championship Game on Saturday in The Swamp in Gainesville, Florida. The Crimson Tide survived a late scare from the Gators in that one en route to the national title. This year's version of the Crimson Tide features several new faces including quarterback Bryce Young, but the results haven't changed much -- they're still a juggernaut.
ALABAMA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder team member takes heat for celebrating amazing knockout

Deontay Wilder team member Carltavius Jones-Johnson, better known as Tay Jones, took severe heat for celebrating a recent knockout win. Jones, 34, looked impressive as he completely wiped out Matthew Knauss in a super-lightweight contest on September 16 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. The trouble for many was the...
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Chattanooga vs. Kentucky to air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon ET will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television. Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its...
KENTUCKY STATE
BIG3 Championship preview, rosters, schedule, live stream, how to watch: Sept. 4 picks from basketball expert

After eight weeks of intense competition and another week of playoffs, the 2021 BIG3 Championship Game has finally arrived. The 3 Headed Monsters (7-2) will take on Trilogy (6-3) on Saturday in a rematch of the inaugural BIG3 Championship Game in 2017. Trilogy emerged victorious in that game, and the Jarrett Jack-led squad also defeated Rashard Lewis and the 3 Headed Monsters earlier this season. You can catch all the action live on CBS and Paramount+.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Panama odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 8 CONCACAF World Cup qualifier predictions

Matchday 3 of 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying takes place on Wednesday and it features Mexico taking on Panama. They are the only two of eight competing teams that have won matches so far. Mexico won its first two fixtures, while Panama drew its first game and then won the second. Mexico leads the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with six points, Panama is second with four points and a host of other teams are tied with two points. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
chatsports.com

How to watch Texas football vs. Arkansas: TV, live stream, game time, pick

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) In the second game of the regular season, new head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 15 ranked Texas football are set to take on a longtime foe in the Arkansas Razorbacks. This will be the first time since the conclusion of the 2014 season that Texas will face the SEC West foe Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Conor Benn faces the toughest test of his career so far when he fights Adrian Granados on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch against Mauricio Lara on Saturday. Benn was initially scheduled to headline Matchroom’s Fight Camp but was forced to postpone his ring return after testing positive for Covid-19. Granados, a seasoned contender who’s shared the ring with the likes of Adrien Broner and Danny Garcia, represents another step-up in level after Benn’s spectacular first-round knockout of Samuel Vargas in April. The Briton is undefeated in 18 professional bouts and is targeting a world title bout next year in...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria odds, picks, how to watch, live stream stream: Sept. 12 Italian Serie A predictions

Inter Milan has its sights set on the top of the Italian Serie A table and will try to start the season 3-0 in its match against Sampdoria on Sunday. Early on, there is a crowded group of 2-0 teams, but Inter's offense has come out hot and scored seven total goals in two games. Sampdoria is still looking to score its first goal of the season after failing to find the back of the net in its first two matches. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers vs. Washington odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: 2021 Week 1 NFL predictions from top model

The Washington Football Team was one of the most unusual playoff teams in NFL history a season ago after sneaking into the postseason with a 7-9 record and taking the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the wire with a fourth-string quarterback in the Wild Card Round. Now, the franchise is hoping that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick can provide the stability they need as Washington opens its season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 on Sunday. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+ and watch on any device.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Vikings: How to watch, odds, expert picks and predictions

Week 1 of the NFL season is every team’s chance to get off on the right foot. We have had plenty of time to rank where we think each team will fall on paper, but now it is time for teams to actually get out there and determine if the experts were right or wrong.
NFL
TechRadar

How to watch Holyfield vs Belfort: time, live streams, full card, Trump and more explained

Former heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield enters the ring at the grand old age of 58, taking on comparative spring chicken Vitor Belfort, the 44-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champ, in boxing's latest time-hopping PPV extravaganza. This could be more of an ordeal than the "Real Deal", and you can read on for the fight time, full card and your best Holyfield vs Belfort live stream options around the globe.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

David Haye vs Joe Fournier live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Three years after retiring, David Haye returns to the boxing ring tonight against close friend Joe Fournier on the undercard of Evander Holyfield’s fight against Vitor Belfort. Haye, who had ruled out the possibility of fighting again after suffering defeat against Tony Bellew in May 2018, has been lured back through the ropes by Triller, who’ve specialised in nostalgic exhibitions and celebrity crossover bouts. The idea for the bout is said to have been spawned while Haye and Fournier were on holiday together in Mykonos when the latter claimed he’d win a fight between the pair, citing the injuries that...
COMBAT SPORTS

