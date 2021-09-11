Combate Global picks, live stream, how to watch: MMA insider makes fight card picks, Perez vs. Roa predictions

Inter Milan has its sights set on the top of the Italian Serie A table and will try to start the season 3-0 in its match against Sampdoria on Sunday. Early on, there is a crowded group of 2-0 teams, but Inter's offense has come out hot and scored seven total goals in two games. Sampdoria is still looking to score its first goal of the season after failing to find the back of the net in its first two matches. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO