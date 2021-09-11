Combate Global picks, live stream, how to watch: MMA insider makes fight card picks, Perez vs. Roa predictions
Combate Global is back with another exciting seven-fight card in Miami on Friday that begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Undefeated Mexican fighter Cristian Perez has been one of the brightest young stars in Combate Global, fighting every one of his professional bouts with the promotion and producing four submission victories. Now, he’ll take on veteran fighter Dumar Roa in a 150-pound catchweight bout that will headline the September 10 Combate Global fight card.blackchronicle.com
