Recovery is possible
September is Recovery Awareness Month. This is a time to spread the message that, “Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community.” We need to remind people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together. With the right treatment and support, people can and do recover from substance use disorders to live healthy, self-directed lives. I am living a life of recovery from serious mental illness and substance use disorder. I hope by sharing my story, I might help someone else see that recovery is possible.www.idahostatejournal.com
