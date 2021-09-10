Recovery is possible

The number of adults estimated to be in recovery from alcohol, opioid or other drug addiction right now equals about 9% of the adult population in the United States. This adds up to about 22 million people, according to a study that tracked addiction types and was published in scientific journals. It’s difficult to put an exact figure on this recovery crowd because federal health officials don’t track the number of these individuals in the same way they tally overdoses or addiction rates. But with millions of people known to be on the recovery path, it’s likely someone in your family or among your friends has battled substance abuse. While there is no cookie-cutter way to approach someone who has struggled with addiction, there are many ways to support friends and family who are in recovery.

