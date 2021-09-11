CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

By Shawna Chen
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

France granted citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers this week in a show of gratitude for their efforts and sacrifices. Why it matters: Immigrants comprise a quarter of the essential workers who remained active in the Île-de-France province during lockdowns, per data from a French health observatory. "These frontline workers...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Honours list celebrates frontline workers helping UK through Covid pandemic

Hundreds of people have been recognised in the New Year Honours list for their efforts in helping vulnerable communities and saving lives during the Covid pandemic.Among them are NHS volunteers, tech entrepreneurs and charity workers across a wide array of fields including education and the arts.This year the honours system is being used to say a particular thank you to those on the frontline – from community volunteers to school and hospital staff – who are supporting the country through the pandemic.One of those, Bristol-based Kim Wide, 45, who is CEO of Take A Part – a charity working in...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agnès Buzyn
Person
Emmanuel Macron
gentside.co.uk

COVID: 3,000 health workers suspended for refusing jab in France

The French government has been enforcing strict COVID vaccination policies to encourage all eligible members of the country to get their due jabs. To enter restaurants, events, cinemas and a plethora of other venues, people have to either present their digital COVID pass which certifies that they are fully vaccinated, or prove that they are COVID negative with PCR or antigen test results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
WORLD
The Independent

EU earmarks 30 billion euros for health crisis agency

The European Union said Thursday that it will fund its new heath preparedness and rapid response agency to the tune of 30 billion euros ($35 billion) over the next half dozen years, even pushing it higher if individual efforts from the member nations and private sector are taken into account. Caught off guard by the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 27-nation bloc long lagged behind the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer.With Thursday's official launch of the Health Emergency Preparedness...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

France recalls ambassadors from U.S. and Australia over submarine deal

France has taken the extraordinary step of recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia after both countries blindsided their French allies with a new military pact and submarine contract, the French Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. The backstory: While sealing an agreement with the U.S. and U.K. to acquire...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Frontline#Visas#Covid#French#The Washington Post#State#Senate Foreign Relations#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
The Independent

Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs. Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic...
POLITICS
Axios

Blinken, Austin call out China at event on Australia security pact

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned China's "aggressive" and "destabilizing" behavior at a press conference Thursday, as they inaugurated a major new trilateral security partnership with Australia and the U.K. Why it matters: China was not explicitly mentioned in President Biden's announcement of the AUKUS...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel.French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally ordered the killing of six French aid workers and their Nigerien colleagues last year, and his group was behind a 2017 attack that killed U.S. and Niger military personnel.He was killed in a strike by France’s Barkhane military operation “a few weeks...
POLITICS
Axios

DHS to increase deportation flights to Haiti from Del Rio

The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday announced plans to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti out of the small Texas border town Del Rio, starting as soon as Sunday. Why it matters: Reports have emerged of more than 10,000 migrants, primarily from Haiti, crowded in a temporary camp under the international bridge in Del Rio. Hoping to find refuge in the United States, they've had to bear with filthy conditions and the scorching sun for days, per an NBC News affiliate.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghan crisis

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday after parliament formally condemned her handling of the Afghanistan evacuation crisis. Lawmakers approved a motion criticising the government for failing to evacuate some Afghans, and for missing signs of an imminent Taliban takeover. Kaag's resignation comes a day after Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted from his position as foreign minister over the way he dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. "The House considers that the government has acted irresponsibly," Kaag said in a statement to parliament after parliament voted by 78 votes to 72 to condemn her.
WORLD
AFP

US state with lowest Covid vaccine uptake rationing ventilators

Idaho, the US state with the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the country, announced Thursday it was rationing medical care and would turn patients away from ventilators if they aren't likely to recover. The northwestern state's health department said it had enacted the measure because of "the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization" which had "exhausted" existing resources. "The situation is dire," said health department director Dave Jeppesen in a statement. "We don't have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident," he added, calling on more Idaho residents to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order adding measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine after several Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States. The action makes measles one of the...
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
60K+
Followers
25K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy