High school football roundup: Flagler Palm Coast dominates Atlantic, NSB rolls and Nease wins big

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagler Palm Coast showed no signs of a hangover from last week's upset win over Mainland. The Bulldogs throttled Atlantic from the start on Friday, taking a 21-0 lead into the half and cruising to a 42-0 victory. Dennis Murray started the scoring with a 43-yard scoring strike to Landon Gonzalez, and Rodney Hill made it 14-0 later in the quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
