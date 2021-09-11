Ke’Bryan Hayes plays hero as Pirates walk off the Nationals, 4-3

PITTSBURGH – The walk-off RBI in Wednesday's win for the Pirates will be given to first baseman Colin Moran, but utility man Wilmer Difo was the star. In the bottom of the ninth inning on Roberto Clemente Day, with the game tied at four, Difo hit a one-out fly ball down the left-field line. Reds left fielder Max Schrock overran it, the ball landed fair and bounced into the stands to put Difo on second. Center fielder Bryan Reynolds was walked intentionally, bringing up Moran.

