So here we go again, another 2020 election fraud audit being conducted by our watchdog GOP State legislators, this time led by Sen, Cris Dush (R),who states that he will follow the evidence with full transparency because the people of our great Commonwealth want to know “the truth” about what happened. And this time, the senator will investigate the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that he alleges violated certain provisions of the Pennsylvania Constitution in its rulings permitting certain voting procedures that could have affected the outcome of the election.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO