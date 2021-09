You heard that right. The Green Bay Packers won’t just leave Week 1 with a victory, but they’ll absolutely demolish the New Orleans Saints in their 2021 season-opener. The two teams were set for a huge showdown when the schedule was released, but a number of things have happened since then to damper the expectations of this game. Well, at least on the Saints side. Star quarterback Drew Brees has since retired and the Saints are dealing with a couple of injuries to key players. That leaves the door wide open for Green Bay to make a statement in Week 1.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO